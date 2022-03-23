"You never know what could happen" - Former WWE star wants to face John Cena and Randy Orton (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar EC3 recently revealed that he wanted to work with John Cena and Randy Orton during his time in the company.

EC3 featured as a returning guest on this week's UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone. The former world champion discussed his Control Your Narrative (CYN) promotion and answered some fan questions during the appearance.

Speaking on two superstars that he would have liked to work with, EC3 mentioned John Cena and Randy Orton as his potential opponents. The former IMPACT star noted that the wrestling landscape was constantly changing and was hopeful of facing two of the modern greats of WWE.

"I went back to the WWE with super strict intentions to get into programs with the following two guys. But now the world's changing, the wrestling landscape is changing. You never know what could happen. I have created something that is so unique and profound that maybe it can entice one guy and this can be something another guy does when he's done with the other company. Randy Orton and if I can pull the Peacemaker out of Hollywood, make him the Luke from Fightclub to my Tyler Durden, John Cena is the feud that I would like." (From 10:18 onwards)

John Cena and Randy Orton are multiple time world champions in WWE

John Cena and Randy Orton were call-ups from Ohio Valley Wrestling's most illustrious batch that also included the likes of Batista and Brock Lesnar. The Viper and Big Match John have been the cornerstone of WWE for the better part of the last two decades.

The Apex Predator is a 14-time world champion in WWE and a Grand Slam Champion, having won all major championships in the company. Orton is also a Money in the Bank winner and a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

Cena, on the other hand, is tied with Ric Flair for the most number of world championships -16. Cena has also won the Royal Rumble twice in his career and has a Money in The Bank win to his name.

