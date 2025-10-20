ECW legend Sabu to get emotional documentary filmed before his death, reveals WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke about an exclusive documentary on his friend and ECW legend, Sabu. The star passed away earlier this year, aged 60.

Sabu was a wrestling legend who revolutionized hardcore, death-defying action in the ring. He had a stellar career, winning the ECW Championship two times. The hardcore legend went on to have some extraordinary matches against Rob Van Dam, Tommy Dreamer, Tazz, and many more.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Senior Editor Bill Apter, Van Dam detailed that the documentary would feature Sabu's life heading into his last match. He pointed out that most of the shooting was done when the legend passed, and the documentary also covered his funeral services.

"Sabu wanted to have one more match and he wanted to film him preparing for that. Training, living up to tht last match. Of course, like with everything, plans change along the way. Sometimes it takes it's own path. They recorded so much and had almost 95% of the movie done when Sabu passed. So it really wasn't much to add to it other than his funeral services, sadly."

The WWE Hall of Famer added that the documentary would be a glimpse into Sabu's final years, how he got there, and his passion for the wrestling business and the fans.

"No only is it a great exposé of the man who Sabu was, it's raw and truthful, and personal. When I say raw, there's a lot of scenes on there that people are surprised like, 'I'm surprised that you didn't cut when he did this or when he said that.' That's because we want to present the real Sabu. This isn't a piece on Sabu's career, his rise to the stardom that he made it to. Him young, following the Sheik. It's very much this man today, where he's at in life, and you get to learn how he got there and what he means to people that see him and interact with him. You get to learn what wrestling means to Sabu, what the fans mean to Sabu, and definitely what this man means to Sabu."

WWE also honored the hardcore legend after his passing. The company aired a vignette celebrating the life of the legend while WWE announcer Michael Cole spoke about how he was a trailblazer for a whole generation.

