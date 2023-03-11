ECW legend warns WWE about Lita and Liv Morgan's nickname

Lita and Liv Morgan have both been referred to as The Queen of Extreme in WWE over the last few months. ECW legend Francine, who used the same nickname throughout her career, has given her honest thoughts on the term making a comeback in modern-day wrestling.

Francine worked for ECW between 1994 and 2001. The 51-year-old is arguably best known for being the former valet of four-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion Shane Douglas. She also had a brief spell in WWE as part of the revamped ECW brand in 2006.

On her Eyes Up Here podcast, Francine revealed that she is attempting to trademark The Queen of Extreme to prevent WWE from using it:

"Whether I'm in this business another day or another 30 years from now, if I do conventions, I am going to sign 'The Queen of Extreme Francine.' I'm gonna get that trademark and if they continue to use it, we're going to file a cease and desist, and that's it, because they would do it to me." [4:43 – 5:01]

RAW commentator Corey Graves described Lita as The Queen of Extreme following her recent WWE return. Liv Morgan also used the moniker after her character underwent a transformation during her SmackDown Women's Championship reign in 2022.

Why Francine wants to protect The Queen of Extreme from WWE

The former ECW talent clarified that she has no problem with Lita or Liv Morgan. Her issue is with WWE potentially preventing her from calling herself The Queen of Extreme moving forward.

Francine added that she could appear at more wrestling events if she wanted to, but she has a limited schedule for family reasons:

"It's not me being bitter or trying to be a jerk about things. I'm trying to protect my brand and protect what I worked hard for. Maybe I'm not doing a lot now, but that's my decision. This is my choice. I'm not busy every week, and that is by choice." [5:16 – 5:35]

This is not the first time that a legendary performer has taken exception to a current superstar using their nickname. Ric Flair became involved in a legal dispute after Becky Lynch started calling herself The Man in 2018.

Do you think Francine is right to be annoyed? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit the Eyes Up Here podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Why did Brock Lesnar refuse to face Bray Wyatt? Find out right here

Poll : 0 votes