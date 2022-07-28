"Whoever he wants to win is winning" - ECW veteran on The Usos vs. Street Profits title match at SummerSlam (Exclusive)

The Street Profits and The Usos are once again set to collide - with a much higher stake at SummerSlam this time. While their last clash at Money in the Bank ended in a controversial finish, there will be a special guest referee this time around. ECW veteran Joel Gertner has said that there will be a major factor in determining the winner of the match.

The Usos and Street Profits have been feuding for a while now. While Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have largely gotten the better of the undisputed tag team champions in singles matches, they haven't been as fortunate in tag matches.

Jeff Jarrett will be the biggest difference-maker as per ECW Veteran Joel Gertner. Speaking to Bill Apter on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam 2022 Preview, he praised Jarrett for his overall activity behind the scenes:

"I agree [that the Usos are 'that' good]. I wonder how Jeff Jarrett will play into this. Jeff Jarrett, man, for an executive - for a VP of live events, he has his hand in all sorts of pies like being the official for this big-time tag team match and also being in the main event of Ric Flair's last match," Gertner said.

He continued:

"So a lot of business going on for Jarrett. And when someone is doing that kind of business and has been doing so for decades now in the professional wrestling industry, you always kind of wonder why is he there and what is he hoping to accomplish?" Gertner added. "And I think that will be the determinant and decision-maker, should he have some sort of bias." (3:10-4:03)

With regards to the match between the champions and The Street Profits, the 30-year wrestling veteran admitted that he couldn't pick a winner but believes that whoever Jarrett prefers will win:

"Let me tell you something - when you're referee is JJ with those lights on that grand scale, whoever he, if he does, wants to win that match, is winning that match and because I don't know if he is more engaged with The Usos or The Street Profits, I am not picking," Gertner said. (4:10-4:40)

You can watch the full video below:

Will The Usos continue their dominant reign as champions?

The Usos have officially completed a year as the tag team champions. While they only unified the titles a few months ago, this is their longest run as champions.

With four titles on their shoulders, it's hard to see anybody stopping the Bloodline members. However, many believe that SummerSlam 2022 is the perfect stage for them to finally lose the titles and for a new era in the tag team division.

Will the brothers retain the titles, or will The Street Profits begin a new era in the tag team division? Sound off in the comments below.

