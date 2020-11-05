In an interview with TSN, Eddie Kingston talked about his upcoming match with AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, on Saturday at Full Gear.

One man will be forced to say the words 'I QUIT' this Saturday at Full Gear.

Kingston claimed Moxley f.k.a. Dean Ambrose failed to use his popularity to his full advantage to put over independent wrestling or its top stars on social media. Kingston said that Moxley became accustomed to WWE's business model and lost his independent mindset.

When asked if he would have acted like Moxley had he signed with WWE around the same time, Kingston replied that it wouldn't be the case. The Mad King said that unlike his opponent at Full Gear, WWE would have fired him within three minutes as he wouldn't acquiesce to its house style.

No, because knowing me, I would have gotten fired three minutes in if I went when Mox went. Again, this is why I have a little bit of beef with Mox, because he started playing the game. I probably would have, at that point in time and especially at that age and what was going on in my life, gotten fired three minutes in because I wouldn’t bend. I wouldn’t have bent like he did.

Kingston, who made his televised debut for AEW Dynamite in July 2020 when he answered Cody's open challenge, revealed that WWE approached him to sign with the company. However, he turned down the contract as they offered him a coaching job at the WWE Performance Center. He later signed with AEW instead.

Eddie Kingston in AEW

Eddie Kingston, who is known for his work on the independent scene as a notorious heel, brought all of his aggressiveness and vitriolic promo work to AEW.

In the weeks following his debut, Eddie Kingston forged an alliance between The Lucha Brothers, Pentagon El Zero M and Rey Fenix, and The Butcher and The Blade. On the Sept. 23 episode of Dynamite, he also received a title shot against AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley, but he lost via TKO when Moxley forced him to passed out with the Bulldog Choke.

Now, Eddie Kingston will get another chance to dethrone Moxley when he faces him in the main event of AEW Full Gear on Nov. 7 in an "I Quit" match.