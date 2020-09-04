In a recent interview with Chris Jericho on the 'Talk is Jericho' podcast, Eddie Kingston opened up on his experience working with AEW and how he signed with the company. While talking about this, he also talked about WWE offering him a chance to sign with them, but he revealed that he turned WWE's offer down in favor of working with AEW.

Meanwhile, fans can hear WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal talk about Jon Moxley and AEW right here.

Eddie Kingston claims to have turned down WWE's offer

Eddie Kingston talked to Chris Jericho about how he had come to sign with AEW instead of WWE. He revealed that when he got the call from Christopher Daniels saying that AEW wanted to sign him, he also got a call from WWE.

This Sat 9/5 #AEWAllOut Live on PPV 8/7c!

Broken Rules:

-The winner will be the Last Man Standing, determined when one man can’t answer the referee’s 10 count.

-The finish can take place anywhere.

-There must be a winner.

-If Matt Hardy loses the match, he’ll leave AEW forever. pic.twitter.com/g7S9fjDGLM — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2020

However, Eddie Kingston explained that WWE offered him a coaching job and he did not want that sort of work in the WWE Performance Center.

Advertisement

“I know almost everybody in this company. Christopher Daniels calls me up and says they want to bring me back. I come in. I got a call from the competition. To be honest to them, they were trying to get me to coach for years. My thing was, I told them I can’t collect a paycheck if I don’t earn it. My thing was I would go in there, coach, be bitter and mad about coaching and not getting a shot, and these guys that love wrestling now because they are at the Performance Center and getting paid, I would have been bitter and angry. I would not have done a good job. I would have been detrimental to those kids. I said, no, I’m good. Anyway, now we are talking about other things besides coaching. I had to weigh my options. I came here and I told a couple people, look, the competition hit me up. I’m just letting you know. I’m not begging for a job. It’s very hard for me to play this supposed wrestling game. Next thing you know, Christopher Daniels said here is a contract. I didn’t deal with the reaction until last week where in front of my lady friend, I broke down crying and then I was good. Now it’s time to go to work.”

Credit for quotes: Wrestling News