Edge sends out a message ahead of his match at WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Edge is all pumped ahead of his mixed tag team match at Royal Rumble where he'll team up with his wife, Beth Phoenix, to take on The Miz and Maryse.

The Rated R Superstar shocked the wrestling world when he came out at #21 in the 2020 edition of the over-the-top elimination bout after nine years of absence from the squared circle. The following year was even bigger for The Ultimate Opportunist as he won the marquee battle royal after entering at #1.

The Hall of Famer recently took to Twitter to reflect upon the events that have transpired in the last couple of years as he gears up for his mixed tag team match against The IT Couple.

"Fought for 9 years to get it back. It’s been 2 years since I came out at #21 Got a lot accomplished in that time. But WAY more to do. Let’s finish this ride. #RoyalRumble," the Rated R Superstar tweeted.

Edge is having the time of his life since his return at WWE Royal Rumble in 2020

The Ultimate Opportunist returned to WWE in 2020 to deafening pop from the crowd. Given the manner of his injury, not many people expected the former WWE Champion to ever return to the squared circle.

The Rated R Superstar has been on an exhilarating run since then and has been involved in feuds with the likes of Randy Orton and Seth Rollins.

The Master Manipulator also had the pleasure of main eventing WrestleMania as he faced off against Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. The match came about after Edge became the second superstar to win The Royal Rumble after entering at #1.

The RAW Superstar is currently feuding with The Miz on the red brand. The two faced off at Day 1 where the former was able to secure a victory with little help from his wife.

The two couples will now collide in a mixed tag team match in what will be Edge's third match at the event since his return.

