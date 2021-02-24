'There's no guarantee that there will be Edge after that WrestleMania' - Former WWE announcer shoots on the 2021 Royal Rumble winner (Exclusive)

It has now been confirmed that Edge will take on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37. Legendary WWE Spanish announcer Hugo Savinovich was the special guest on SK Wrestling's weekly hit show - UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, where he was asked if Edge deserved to win this year's Royal Rumble match.

Mr. Savinovich had the highest of praise for Edge and felt he deserved to win the Royal Rumble.

Why did Edge deserve to win the Royal Rumble?

Mr. Savinovich heaped praise on Edge, and backed WWE's decision to win the big Royal Rumble match:

"Yes. Because the industry owes Edge to have at least 25000 people watching him because there's no guarantee that there will be Edge after that WrestleMania. Remember, his matches are very limited and the doctor could say after that- 'Hey, no more chances'. You know he's got a family. He's very happy with what's he's doing. But he has to be a family guy first."

Do you think Edge wins the WWE Universal Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

