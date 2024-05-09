Edge, aka Adam Copeland, explains why he left WWE for AEW in 2023

Edge shocked the world when he left WWE and joined All Elite Wrestling at WrestleDream 2023. However, it wasn't a hasty decision, as The Rated-R Superstar recently explained why he left the Stamford-based promotion.

Edge had been with WWE for decades, becoming a household name in professional wrestling after receiving his start under Vince McMahon's regime. After spending over three years in Titanland, The Rated-R Superstar left for All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT, Adam Copeland explained why he left the Stamford-based company and joined AEW. The Rated-R Superstar stated he had a limited window and wanted to work with different stars rather than appearing for the promotion once every three months.

"It felt like I'd done everything that I was going to do with WWE. I’d worked the people I'd wanted to work, 95% anyway. And it really just felt like they were in a direction and I was in a direction and they were kind of going separate ways. I wanted to be with this limited window that I have, I wanted to be involved. I wanted to be there kind of on a weekly basis in order to tell proper stories, and it's tough to do that popping in and out every three months or so. And I also get the idea of, well, that keeps it special and I understand that." [H/T: CVV]

Copeland also praised several notable names from AEW's locker room, as he's excited to share the ring with them.

Edge faced four-time World Champion before leaving WWE

The Rated-R Superstar spent nearly a year feuding with The Judgment Day after the faction kicked him out of the stable following the inclusion of Finn Balor. Later, Edge was drafted to Friday Night SmackDown, away from the villainous group.

However, the veteran made several appearances on the brand and had two matches before facing Sheamus. After losing to AJ Styles and defeating Grayson Waller, The Rated-R Superstar defeated The Celtic Warrior in his final WWE match.

Later, he joined All Elite Wrestling and feuded with Christian Cage, where he captured the TNT Championship twice from his best friend. He's currently feuding with Malakai Black and The House of Black.

What are your thoughts on Edge going All Elite? Sound off using the discuss button.

