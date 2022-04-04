×
Create
Notifications

Edge aligns himself with former US Champion at WrestleMania 38 after beating AJ Styles

The Rated-R Superstar won&#039;t be alone going forward
The Rated-R Superstar won't be alone going forward
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Apr 04, 2022 08:23 AM IST
News

After an unsuccessful outing last year, Edge is finally back in the win column at The Show of Shows. In his third WrestleMania match since his return from retirement, he managed to pick up a win over AJ Styles. However, he didn't do it alone as a current RAW star and former United States Champion helped him, cementing their alliance post-match.

There have been rumors floating about recently that WWE has a faction planned for The Rated-R Superstar. It wouldn't be the first time that he has been in a faction, but it will mark the start of a new chapter since his return to the ring.

At WrestleMania 38, AJ Styles and Edge had a good match, although some may argue that it could have been better. With that said, it won't be remembered for that, but the finish that ensued. It was Damian Priest who appeared at ringside, distracting Styles and allowing the 11-time world champion to get a mid-air spear on him to pick up the win.

Post-match, Edge and Priest raised their hands, signaling that their alliance had been cemented.

We did not have this on our WrestleMania bingo card! 👀@EdgeRatedR@ArcherOfInfamy#WrestleMania https://t.co/8iJvFepEBN

Will Edge get more members and create a faction?

@EdgeRatedR get the win over @AJStylesOrg at #WrestleMania 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/llpEHRYd60

The alliance between Edge and Damian Priest will be interesting to see. The latter missed out on WrestleMania 38 despite being in an active US Title feud against Finn Balor - the man who dethroned him.

It wouldn't be surprising to see him pick up the win and regain the United States Championship to strengthen the faction with the 11-time world champion. Either way, he may not be the only member to join.

PWInsider, when reporting about the plans for the faction, said that Priest was only one of the names in consideration. There are a few other options to create the best possible faction for the next year or two.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who would you like to see join The Rated-R Superstar and Damian Priest's alliance on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

AJ Styles spoke to Sportskeeda about Edge ahead of the big WrestleMania showdown. Catch it here.

Edited by Kaushik Das
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी