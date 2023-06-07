Former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer Edge allegedly wasn't happy over Mae Young trying to kiss him.

Kurt Angle occasionally shares interesting stories from his time in WWE on his podcast, "The Kurt Angle Show." Angle recently opened up about an incident that saw Mae Young kissing him in an unscripted moment.

The WWE Hall of Famer had a hearty laugh about the incident while talking about it with Paul Bromwell. He then revealed that the exact same rib was done on fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge a month before, and he wasn't happy one bit. Here's what Angle said:

"A month prior to this, they did the same thing to Edge. He was so mad. And it was like, when they did it to me, I was like, ' I can't be mad, because I'm gonna look like a sore loser. A spoiled brat.' So I pretended that I liked it. I didn't." [3:00-3:16]

Edge is still going strong in the squared circle at 49 years old

The Rated-R Superstar announced his retirement mere hours after defeating Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 27 in 2011. His retirement speech left the WWE Universe stunned. A year later, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame for his contributions to the business.

In a massive surprise, he made his return during the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match and almost won the annual free-for-all. He went on to engage in epic rivalries with the likes of Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles on WWE's main roster.

He recently feuded with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor, and the rivalry culminated in a Hell In A Cell match at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately for Balor, he lost the match after 18 minutes of intense back-and-forth.

