Edge announces his return and entry into the WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Hall Of Famer Edge has announced that he will return to the ring. He will compete in the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Edge also made it clear that he plans to win the Rumble and "take back" what he claims he "never lost".

In a special video message on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Edge announced his intent to enter and win the Royal Rumble.

Edge made his return at the Royal Rumble last year after he was forced to retire from the ring in 2011. He has now informed the WWE Universe of his decision to return, and he confirmed that he compete in the battle royal roughly seven months after he suffered an injury at WWE Backlash.

"I need to win the #RoyalRumble. I need to main event WrestleMania, and take back what I never lost." #WWERaw @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/JAAtozppYt — WWE (@WWE) January 26, 2021

Edge stated that he plans on winning the Royal Rumble and returning to WrestleMania in order to take back what he never lost. He is referring to his World Heavyweight Championship that he successfully defended back at WrestleMania XXVII. Unfortunately, he was forced to relinquish the title when he announced his retirement from professional wrestling in 2011.

Edge has some unfinished business with Randy Orton

Edge on WWE RAW

Following his return last January, Edge entered a heated feud with Randy Orton. The conflict was a nominee for the Rivalry of the Year Award, as it was quite personal and emotional. "The Rated R Superstar" defeated Orton at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing match to seemingly end the feud.

But Orton wasn't done with Edge. He challenged his former friend to a match at WWE Backlash. Edge lost the bout, and WWE announced that he suffered an injury during the match. As a result, Edge has missed a few months of in-ring action. Now that he's back, Edge will probably aim to finish his feud with Orton once and for all.

Edge's current focus is winning the Royal Rumble and regaining his title. But "The Viper" might have something to say about those plans. Orton will compete in the battle royal and similarly seek to win the world title at WrestleMania. The two stars could clash on the road to "The Showcase of the Immortals."