Edge apologizes to Kurt Angle for starting the "You Suck" chants

Edge and Kurt Angle were two of the biggest stars during WWE's Attitude Era. One of the Attitude Era's highlights was the "You Suck" chant, pioneered by Edge for Angle.

The chant started as an insult to the Olympic Gold Medalist, but it became iconic with his theme music as time went on.

Kurt Angle recently posted a video on Instagram, sharing the origins of the "You Suck" chant. Angle also sarcastically thanked Edge for starting the chant.

"How the “You Suck” chants started. Thanks a lot Edge. #itstrue"

The post got plenty of responses, including a mention from the creator of the "You Suck" chant, Edge. The Rated-R Superstar apologized to Kurt for the chant and also commented on his fashion choices at the time, which he hoped would make Angle feel better.

"Sorry Kurt. Love you. Makes you feel any better I’m wearing pleather pants and a wet spandex button up."

The origins of the chant found itself on one fateful night on RAW, where Kurt Angle decided to reveal his new t-shirt. Unfortunately for the former WWE Champion, Edge decided to tamper with the reveal, changing the words on the t-shirt to "You Suck".

He took his time, but it's nice to see Edge apologizing to Kurt Angle for probably one of the greatest chants of the Attitude Era.

Kurt Angle belives NCAA star is the next Brock Lesnar

Kurt Angle is one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time, and one of his biggest rivals was Brock Lesnar. Since their glory days, both Angle and Lesnar have parted ways from WWE, but the Olympic Gold Medalist believes one NCAA wrestling star could be the next Lesnar.

Angle recently commented on one of the biggest wrestling prospects - Gable Steveson. Angle compared him to Brock Lesnar, who, like Steveson, wrestled at Minnesota University.

"I think he is going to be a big star. Look at his look. If he adapts to pro wrestling and picks it up like Brock Lesnar, he is going to be exactly like Brock Lesnar," Angle said. "So, I think he needs to take the chance. Whether he goes to MMA or WWE, one or the other, but he's got to do one of them. I think that he is a future star regardless of whatever he does. He's got a great look to him. Great athlete."

Steveson himself believes that he is the next big thing to come to WWE.

I am going to be the biggest star @wwe has ever had. — Gable Steveson (@GSteveson) March 28, 2021

Kurt Angle is definitely a great judge of someone's wrestling ability. What do you think about Gable Steveson's potential? Let us know down below.