Edge asked an AEW star for help ahead of a high-profile WWE match

Former WWE star William Regal admitted that a few stars came to him for advice during the pandemic, which included the likes of Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan) and Edge.

Regal was a key backstage figure in WWE's NXT brand while also playing the company's talent scout role. He was released earlier this year, ending his 22-year stint with the promotion.

On his Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal said that many performers found it tough to adjust to wrestling in an empty arena during the pandemic. Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Edge also contacted the veteran for advice before "The Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time" against Randy Orton.

"And I remember at the beginning of COVID he [Bryan Danielson] called me up and said ‘Look, I need some help with something because I’m not used to working in front of no crowds.’ So, I’m not going to get into that discussion now, but it was a deep discussion."

The Englishman highlighted how he assisted the 48-year-old for his high-profile bout:

"I remember Edge calling me when he was doing a match with Randy Orton, which was built as the Greatest Wrestling Match Of All Time, and he wanted ideas. And so I’ve got all these different things that I can tap into," said William Regal. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR @RealKingRegal is a man I hold the utmost respect for. A dear friend who always, without fail, makes me smile, and what better gift? He also made me a better, tougher performer and pulled me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to new heights. He’s a real man(s) man. .@RealKingRegal is a man I hold the utmost respect for. A dear friend who always, without fail, makes me smile, and what better gift? He also made me a better, tougher performer and pulled me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to new heights. He’s a real man(s) man. https://t.co/WNDdJjJsvE

Orton defeated Edge in "The Greatest Wrestling Match of All Time," which was the main event of Backlash 2020.

Edge has had a stellar run since his return to WWE

The Hall of Famer has had several high-stakes matches since returning to the ring in January 2020.

The Rated-R Superstar faced Randy Orton thrice in the early stages of 2020 and later entered into a feud with Roman Reigns over the Universal Championship. He won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match and faced The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania in a triple threat match that also included Daniel Bryan.

In late 2021, Edge featured in a critically acclaimed trilogy of matches against Seth Rollins. The WWE legend is currently sidelined after being attacked by fellow Judgment Day members on RAW. Fans will have to wait and see when he makes his much-awaited return.

