'He's a credit to the business' - Edge breaks character to praise MVP 

A fan on Twitter recently voiced the opinion that both Edge and MVP had one of the best comeback years in recent memory. Soon after, the WWE Hall of Famer and winner of this year's Royal Rumble replied to the fan by singing praises for the leader of The Hurt Business.

And you have no idea what MVP and the rest of Hurt Business have actually pulled off. He’s a credit to the business, a mentor to those around him, and an example of always betting on yourself. He just makes WWE better. https://t.co/9V4wOE4GGr — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 5, 2021

The Rated-R Superstar stated that the fan, Andrew Bayona, has no idea what MVP and the rest of The Hurt Business have pulled off and added that the former 2-time United States Champion is a credit to the pro-wrestling business.

He’s a credit to the business, a mentor to those around him, and an example of always betting on yourself. He just makes WWE better.

Both Edge and MVP returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble. Edge's return came as more of a shock as no one expected the 11-time world champion to return as an active in-ring competitor after retiring from the sport due to a career-ending injury in 2011.

Although he did not win last year's Rumble, Edge won the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble as the number one entrant. Following that, Edge made it clear at Elimination Chamber that he will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37.

Edge and MVP on the path to WrestleMania 37

Both Edge and MVP are mainstays on their respective brands. While MVP manages and mentors The Hurt Business on RAW, Edge is now on SmackDown after having challenged Reigns for the Universal Championship.

MVP's leadership helped Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander capture the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships a few months ago, and this Monday on the red brand's show, the CEO of the Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley, defeated The Miz to become WWE Champion for the first time in his career.

It's no wonder that Edge would show respect to MVP despite both of them portraying opposite roles on WWE TV. They are both longtime veterans in the business at this point. However, last year Edge and MVP had a brief confrontation on RAW after MVP provoked him during his heated feud with Randy Orton.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see how the two veteran superstars will continue to add to their legacy. Edge, meanwhile, could make an appearance tonight on SmackDown and confront Roman Reigns in the build-up to Fastlane and WrestleMania 37.