Edge breaks silence after attacking Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

The winner of the 2021 men's Royal Rumble match Edge finally chose his WrestleMania 37 opponent by attacking Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 last night. WWE has now officially announced this match for WrestleMania 37, and it is expected to main event one of the nights.

Edge has now broken silence following this massive announcement through the following tweet.

"Rated R Superstar. Tribal Chief. Universal Championship. WrestleMania. 'Nuff Said."

Rated R Superstar. Tribal Chief. Universal Championship. WrestleMania. ‘Nuff Said. pic.twitter.com/fLlnFQIOvP — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 22, 2021

What to expect from Edge vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37?

Edge and Roman Reigns are sure to have a highly heated rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania 37. While Edge teased going after the WWE Championship and NXT Championship as well, there were reports that the final plans are for him to challenge Roman Reigns and that turned out to be true.

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest heel in all of WWE right now and has been nearly invincible ever since his return last year at WWE SummerSlam 2020. Many have tried to step up but none has been able to dethrone The Head of the Table. Can Edge do it? Roman Reigns vs. Edge for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37 is official, and it doesn't get any bigger than this.

Comment down and let us know your thoughts and predictions for this match.