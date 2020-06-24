Edge busts rumors about his match at WWE Backlash and addresses its critics

There have been many rumors making rounds regarding the shooting of the match.

Edge vs Randy Orton at WWE Backlash was marketed as the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.

Edge vs Randy Orton at WWE Backlash

Edge vs Randy Orton will go down in history as The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. The two Superstars squared off at WWE Backlash in an almost 45-minute classic. The Rated-R Superstar and The Viper pulled out all the stops during their match, executing not only their finishers but also finishers of other great WWE Superstars. Their match at WWE Backlash has garnered praise from the WWE Universe and many well-known names of the wrestling business.

Edge talks about his match at WWE Backlash

Edge was on the latest episode of the Busted Open Radio. During the show, his match at WWE Backlash came up. The Rated-R Superstar had a few words for the "experts" and critics of his match with Randy Orton.

"We had Backlash and I was happy with how that turned out. Contrary to the experts, it was not taped over seven or eight hours, it was once, straight through, and then we did four pick-up shots. I've seen people complain about the (under the rope) shot of the DDT. That's a total of two seconds, if that ruined the entire match for you then you have bigger issues. I get it, everyone needs something to complain about, but that was a huge test to see where I'm really at in this new incarnation of how I want to wrestle going forward. I know some of our audience is conditioned to 52 superkick, 82 flip matches. That's not going to be me. It was never me, but especially not now. I want the match where Bret Hart, Undertaker, and Gerald Brisco are gonna text me after. If that takes a re-education of the industry and fanbase, then so be it."

Edge further expanded on the pick-up shots, saying that he hated the idea, but Vince McMahon loved them.

"Those pick-up shots, I hated them, and it was my idea. I saw the first cut, without any of that in, and I was like, 'We don't need them,' but Vince loved it. I was like, 'Damnit, damnit, damnit, now they're going to be in there,'" (h/t Fightful.com)