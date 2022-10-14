Edge cast in a big role for upcoming Disney+ series

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is getting back into the acting world once again.

During The Rated-R Superstar's initial retirement from professional wrestling, he kept himself busy with various acting roles across television and movies. But since his return to in-ring action, he's mainly put his Hollywood acting career on pause.

According to Variety, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy are the latest names to be added to the Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympian. Disney officially announced the series last month at their annual D23 press conference.

The Rated-R Superstar landed the role of the God of War Ares in what is said to be a recurring role. Variety describes the character as:

“Handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.”

The series is scheduled to debut on the Disney+ streaming service in early 2024.

Does Edge's return to acting tease the end of his WWE career?

With Edge accepting a big role in Hollywood for Disney, you have to question if his in-ring career for WWE is approaching an end.

Even back in August, after his promo to the live crowd in Toronto after WWE RAW went off the air, he was thinking about the fact that his professional wrestling career was once again winding down.

If 2023 is Adam Copeland's last year as an active professional wrestler, it's important to give the man his flowers now while we still have him.

Five years ago, the thought of seeing The Rated-R Superstar wrestle again was pretty much impossible. It's nice to see that Edge will be able to end things on his own terms this time around.

