Edge challenges 45-year-old legend for first-time-ever match next week on SmackDown

The Rated-R Superstar Edge is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut in Toronto, Canada. A new report has emerged about plans for his next match that might come as a bit of a surprise and the Hall of Famer confirmed it himself.

Edge's return tour for the last three years has been highly successful. He has faced many of the best younger or current superstars in WWE, coming out with the victory in practically every feud but one.

An update from The Better Wrestling Experience revealed that WWE is planning a match for Edge next week on the 25th anniversary since his debut. It might come as a surprise that it's possibly going to be against one of his "old mates" but not Randy Orton. On SmackDown, The 11-time World Champion revealed that he wanted to wrestle Sheamus.

It makes sense not to run back a match against Randy Orton because that angle was completed a few years ago at WrestleMania Backlash. The match was dubbed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever".

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for The Rated-R Superstar on his 25th anniversary. The last time he was on SmackDown was a little before SummerSlam - where he defeated newcomer Grayson Waller and gave him a bit of an endorsement.

