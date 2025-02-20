Edge & Christian scoffed at by WWE legend for one major reason: "A million times"

A WWE legend recently shared how he mocked Edge and Christian during their early days in the Attitude Era. The two stars went on to become multi-time Tag Team Champions before making a name for themselves as The Rated-R Superstar and Captain Charisma.

Edge and Christan won the tag titles seven times, with the former turning into one of the greatest to ever do it. Christian also had a remarkable career but didn't reach the heights his longtime partner and best friend reached.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Road Dogg recalled the time he was making fun of Edge and Christian for taking care of their bodies during the Attitude Era. Many stars back then loved partying, but he understands now that staying in shape and being disciplined is necessary for everyone in the locker room.

"I've told it a million times, but when Edge and Christian came in, I used to scoff at them because they were on time and healthy and limber. They were doing exactly what a person in their line of work should be doing. I was still a party animal, so I scoffed at them and thought (differently)," Road Dogg said. [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

Check out the video below:

Road Dogg never thought Triple H would ever become his boss in WWE

In the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Road Dogg was asked if he ever saw Triple H as a potential WWE executive back then. The veteran admitted that he never thought that Hunter would become his boss, but he knew that The Cerebral Assasin had the mind for the business:

"I never saw him as my boss, but I saw him as he was going to be somebody in the wrestling world, because I saw how he thought. ... I knew he was gonna be somebody and be something just because of the way looked and the way carried himself, and like I said, his brain," Road Dogg said. [H/T: Chrisvanvliet.com]

Triple H now serves as WWE's Chief of Content and head of the creative team. Road Dogg, on the other hand, is the Senior Vice President of Live Events. He was also recently promoted as the co-head writer for SmackDown.

