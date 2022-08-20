Edge comments on competing in his hometown after 12 years

WWE Superstar Edge shared his thoughts on competing in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, after more than a decade.

Next week on RAW, the Rated-R Superstar will take on his former stablemate, Damian Priest, in a singles match after the latter threatened to strike at the heart of the WWE Hall of Famer in his hometown.

This will be Edge's first match in Toronto, Canada, in over 12 years. He last competed there in 2010 against Christian.

The 48-year-old recently sat down with Bleacher Report to discuss the upcoming bout, among other things. Here's what he had to say about returning to his hometown for a televised match:

"I sat down with Paul [Leveseque] and I saw that Toronto was coming," he told B/R. "We have this storyline with The Judgment Day. It felt like the perfect opportunity to do what we kind of used to do, which was promote a RAW match almost a month in advance. I thought it seemed like the perfect opportunity and a special moment, too."

Edge has been at odds with The Judgment Day since June this year

While Edge may have laid down the groundwork for the villainous faction, he was kicked out of his own group a couple of months back, with Finn Balor joining forces with Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

The trio also unleashed a vicious attack on The Rated-R Superstar, taking him out with a Conchairto.

The Ultimate Opportunist returned to RAW after a two-month sabbatical, costing The Judgment Day their match against The Mysterios at SummerSlam.

The WWE Hall of Famer has vowed to end his creation, and the upcoming match against Damian Priest could be the beginning of that.

While Edge flourished in his role as a heel during the WrestleMania season, his return as a babyface has been a breath of fresh air on a depleted roster.

