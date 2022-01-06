Edge comments on the release of William Regal

William Regal's mark on the legacy of NXT cannot be understated. Whether within the WWE Performance Center or as the General Manager, he was a cornerstone of the brand.

On January 5th, the WWE dropped another bombshell on the WWE Universe when even more people were released, including Regal. The main focus on this round of cuts was behind the scenes within NXT.

Later that evening, WWE Hall of Famer Edge commented on the release of William Regal with the following tweet:

.@RealKingRegal is a man I hold the utmost respect for. A dear friend who always, without fail, makes me smile, and what better gift? He also made me a better, tougher performer and pulled me out of my comfort zone and pushed me to new heights. He's a real man(s) man.

In addition to William Regal, other NXT releases signified further that the brand was going away from the "black and gold" and into the 2.0 era. Released stars included former NXT Tag Champion Danny Burch, Timothy Thatcher, the coach of Diamond Mine, Hachiman, and "Road Dogg" Jesse James.

William Regal and Edge were no strangers in the ring

Once upon a time, Edge and William Regal feuded over the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The latter defeated The Rated-R Superstar at the 2002 Royal Rumble, ending his fourth reign with the championship.

William Regal held the WWE Intercontinental Championship until WrestleMania X8 when Rob Van Dam defeated him. His reign ended at 56 days, and he wouldn't hold the championship again until 2008.

6 years ago today @WWENXT did a show at @WGBpl Winter Gardens, Blackpool. It was the greatest night of my 38 year career. The setting, atmosphere, incredible competitors and the indescribably fantastic fans were superb. Thank you all.

