"We've never wrestled, which is insane" - Edge wants to face a current WWE Superstar

Edge has been in the WWE for a very long time, albeit with a few hiatuses. He has wrestled almost every WWE star one can think of. But his return to WWE last year from a neck injury has opened many new options for The Rated R Superstar.

The WWE Hall of Famer is one of the most decorated stars in the industry. He has done everything a male competitor can possibly do in WWE, and he's an 11-time world champion. With his second Royal Rumble win in January, Edge added another impressive feat to his legendary career.

Edge recently appeared on the latest episode of The Steve Dangle Podcast, where he discussed various subjects. The Ultimate Opportunist named a few wrestlers that he wants to face, and one of his answers is sure to excite many fans.

"There's loads of them, there really is. A guy like Cesaro or Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. Like AJ Styles- So I started in '92, and I think AJ started in '96, and we've never wrestled, which is insane. We've both been in the industry that long. We were just always in separate places. He was TNA or he was Japan and I was WWE my entire career, so that's another aspect of it too. These are just guys that I should have wrestled, that I should have by now, so that's really cool"

One year ago. Feels like a decade doesn’t it? Last years story was once in a lifetime. No sense trying to recreate that. Impossible. I don’t have you there. This year my journey is different. I’m not just happy to be back. I want back what I never lost and it starts this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bmSTyr6nHC — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 26, 2021

Edge and AJ Styles finally find themselves in the same place because they're both WWE Superstars. It's easy to imagine a realistic scenario that would allow these popular competiors to face each other in the ring. This potental contest would truly be a sight to behold.

AJ Styles is challenging for the WWE Championship this Sunday inside the Elimination Chamber

AJ Styles with Omos

AJ Styles was selected by WWE official Adam Pearce to take part in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match this Sunday on the pay-per-view named after the steel structure.

Drew McIntyre will defend the gold in this bout, and his chances of retaining the gold are slim because he's facing five other former WWE Champions.

Styles has a chance to win the WWE Championship on Sunday. If he does, Edge could choose to challenge him at WrestleMania in order to set up this dream match.