In wrestling, the one thing on wrestling fans' minds right now is the 'war' between WWE and AEW. In comparison, the NXT vs. AEW Wednesday Night Wars has certainly garnered attention, with NXT winning for the last three straight weeks over AEW Dynamite. During an interview to promote his new film Money Plane, Edge was asked by ScreenRant about this new (but not old) dynamic that has made a resurgence in the last year.

Edge said that competition forces people to up their game, and it's another place for the performers to ply their trade. More importantly, Edge believes that it's a great time to be a wrestling fan and a performer. He said:

"The era that I grew up, there was all kinds of different promotions. That was always fun and exciting, to go to the local variety store and pick up these wrestling magazines and see these wrestlers who I'd never seen before, but now I knew they were out there, because of these magazines. That, to me, was really fun. Then, when they'd eventually make it to the WWE, and I'd see them for the first time, I thought, "Oh, I kind of know this person! I know this character!" I miss that. I think it's changed, definitely. But the point being, I think competition is good."

Edge's comments on the WWE vs. AEW dynamic are not different from many other WWE Superstars who are asked the same question. With that said, most wrestling fans would also beg to differ.