Edge creates new record by winning the Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has created history, by winning the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble. The former World Champion is the first WWE Superstar in history to win a Royal Rumble match after being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Edge came in at No.1, and was the last man standing when all was said and done. He eliminated fellow WWE veteran Randy Orton in the end to win it all, and will be going to WrestleMania 37 to compete for a top title.

Edge was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012

Edge retired from active competition due to his neck injury in 2011, immediately after he retained the World title against Alberto Del Rio at WrestleMania 27. Nobody knew at the time that Edge would come back to WWE nine years later. He was honored with a Hall of Fame induction in 2012.

Edge returned to WWE at the 2020 Royal Rumble, and came very close to winning the match. He later feuded with Randy Orton, and was injured in his match against The Viper at WWE Backlash. Back in 2020, Edge talked about potential matches he wants to have, and named both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre:

And then I look at Smackdown and I say, okay well Reigns has got to happen and back to Raw, Rollins has got to happen, and then there's AJ (Styles), then there's Cesaro and there's Nakamura, get back in there with Sheamus again, Drew (McIntyre). I mean, it's really wide open and that's super exciting. It is a really really exciting thing. I also love the idea of not just the matches but the promos and trying to help some talent discover new layers and new places to go with their character in the context of promos too. That's all really fun stuff.

Edge has punched his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 37, and it remains to be seen who will be his opponent at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Who should Edge face at WrestleMania, according to you?