Edge and Damian Priest's new faction name announced on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge's faction with Damian Priest has a new name, as announced on this week's RAW.

The duo joined hands and got paired together at WrestleMania 38 when the latter interfered in The Rated-R Superstar's match against AJ Styles. Both men have seemingly turned to the dark side and are two of the top heels on the red brand.

On this week's RAW, Priest faced off in a singles match against Finn Balor. The former was accompanied by Edge, who sat on the ramp and watched the contest. While announcing Priest to the ring, the ring announcer revealed the name of Priest and Edge's new faction, calling it "Judgment Day."

Priest hit a new finishing move against Balor and got the win. After the match, the former bowed down to Edge, reaffirming his allegiance to the Hall of Famer.

Ex-WWE star is interested in joining Judgment Day

Former WWE Superstar Gangrel, who was part of a legendary faction with Edge, The Brood, is interested in being a part of the Judgment Day faction.

"There’s no reunions, no talks, with Christian or Edge. Although it would be really cool to be with Damian Priest and Edge, that’s cool. I love how he’s got like a mixed Brood/Taker vibe with the raise of the chair and the fire," Gangrel said.

For those unaware, Gangrel, Edge and current AEW star Christian were a part of The Brood faction between 1998 and 1999. This pairing further led to Edge and Christian becoming prominent figures in the tag team division.

As Gangrel rightly pointed out, Edge has used parts of The Brood in his new faction with Damian Priest. The Rated-R Superstar has been a mentor of sorts to Priest as the latter has faced the likes of AJ Styles and Finn Balor in recent weeks.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Angana Roy