Backstage details on Edge and Damian Priest's heel turns

Last night's Monday Night RAW saw Damian Priest and Edge turn heel. The show emanating from Columbus, Ohio saw the two superstars become villians within 15 minutes of each other.

A match for the United States Championship between Damian Priest and Finn Balor was booked on last week's RAW after Balor accepted Priest's challenge. After a grueling battle, Balor was the one who came on top. Damian Priest attacked the new champion after the match, even putting him through the announce table.

It is being reported that both superstars are seen as heels backstage according to EWrestlingNews

''Following last night’s episode of RAW, WWE is now listing both Edge and Damian Priest as “heels” internally.'' - (H/T EWrestlingNews)

Priest won the title at SummerSlam 2021, defeating then-champion Sheamus. Last night was Priest's first pinfall or submission loss since he won the title back in August last year. However, he has lost various matches via disqualification after losing his temper.

The heel turn comes after months of Priest's "conflicted persona", wherein he sometimes just snaps on his opponents, showing initial signs of a future heel turn.

Edge attacks AJ Styles after confirming thier match at WrestleMania

The final segment of RAW was the announcement of Edge's opponent at the upcoming premium live event, WrestleMania 38. The Rated-R Superstar came down to the ring and asked anyone to come down the ramp and answer his open challenge for a match at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

AJ Styles accepted the challenge, coming down to the ring and saying, "I accept." The veteran then knocked Styles down and attacked him. As the Hall of Famer started to leave, he snapped. He returned to the ring to deliver a con-chair-to to an already incapacitated AJ.

This turn seems to be in the nature of the 11-time World Champion, who has spent many of his years on the top of the business as a heel. This turn means that Edge will be a heel for the first time since 2009, when he was in a tag-team with Chris Jericho.

The two superstars are now about to clash at WrestleMania 38, where it is set to be a marquee match. It is the first time in both superstars' careers that they will face one another.

So, what do you think of the two heel turns? Do you like one more than the other? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer called an AEW star a bigger assh*** than him. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? AJ Styles Edge 67 votes so far