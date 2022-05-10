WWE Hall of Famer Edge debuts new look on RAW

Former WWE Champion Edge has debuted a new look on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Rated-R Superstar is currently the head of the Judgment Day stable on the red brand. It also consists of former United States Champion Damian Priest and former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Last night, the Nightmare joined the group at WrestleMania Backlash during Edge's match against AJ Styles.

During RAW, the WWE Hall of Famer made his entrance to the ring sporting a new haircut. He trimmed his long hair and combed it backward while also cropping the sides. The haircut, along with the recent attire he has been donning, arguably gives him a more ominous presence.

His disciple, Rhea Ripley, also introduced fans to a new hairstyle at WrestleMania Backlash by dying her hair black. The group is currently involved in a program with AJ Styles and Finn Balor on RAW.

It's left to be seen what else WWE has planned for the new stable. There's a chance that someone else might be added to the heelish group.

What are your thoughts on Edge's new look? Let us know in the comments section below!

