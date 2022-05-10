×
WWE Hall of Famer Edge debuts new look on RAW

The Rated-R Superstar is a former WWE Champion
1 Comment
Israel Lutete
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified May 10, 2022 06:49 AM IST
Former WWE Champion Edge has debuted a new look on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The Rated-R Superstar is currently the head of the Judgment Day stable on the red brand. It also consists of former United States Champion Damian Priest and former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. Last night, the Nightmare joined the group at WrestleMania Backlash during Edge's match against AJ Styles.

During RAW, the WWE Hall of Famer made his entrance to the ring sporting a new haircut. He trimmed his long hair and combed it backward while also cropping the sides. The haircut, along with the recent attire he has been donning, arguably gives him a more ominous presence.

🚨 NEW HAIRCUT ALERT 🚨@EdgeRatedR #WWERaw https://t.co/VuQmZ9pto1

His disciple, Rhea Ripley, also introduced fans to a new hairstyle at WrestleMania Backlash by dying her hair black. The group is currently involved in a program with AJ Styles and Finn Balor on RAW.

Looks like @FinnBalor has some backup for his match with @ArcherofInfamy on #WWERaw!@AJStylesOrg https://t.co/iGChCAGRyh

It's left to be seen what else WWE has planned for the new stable. There's a chance that someone else might be added to the heelish group.

What are your thoughts on Edge's new look? Let us know in the comments section below!

Edited by Debottam Saha
