Edge debuts new theme song on WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Edge has debuted a new theme song on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The former World Heavyweight Champion has used several songs in his time as an active competitor, including Rob Zombie's Never Gonna Stop and, most notably, Alter Bridge's Metallingus, all proceeded by the now-iconic words "you think you know me." The latter was used by the "Rated-R Superstar" throughout his entire main event run, becoming synonymous with the Hall of Famer's career.

The new one is another Alter Bridge song called The Other Side. It has a slower pace and lends a darker and far more sinister energy to Edge's entrance, fitting with his new heel persona.

WWE @WWE



has brand new entrance music. We repeat ... EDGE HAS BRAND NEW ENTRANCE MUSIC.



#WWERaw WOAH WOAH WOAH! @EdgeRatedR has brand new entrance music. We repeat ... EDGE HAS BRAND NEW ENTRANCE MUSIC. WOAH WOAH WOAH!@EdgeRatedR has brand new entrance music. We repeat ... EDGE HAS BRAND NEW ENTRANCE MUSIC.#WWERaw https://t.co/cuKLLWXGMP

After the new theme's debut, the "Rated-R Superstar" delivered a promo in which he blasted AJ Styles, former partner-turned-rival Randy Orton, and Universal Champion Roman Reigns, calling "The Tribal Chief" an "Aquaman cosplayer."

Edge will face AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38

A few weeks back, The Hall of Famer took to the ring to issue an open challenge to any member of the WWE roster to step up and face him at WrestleMania. The word "Phenomenal" was used in the promo, leading many to speculate that AJ Styles would be the opponent.

As predicted, Styles eventually answered the challenge of the "Rated-R Superstar." But he received a beatdown afterward.

Now a fully-fledged heel, the former WWE Champion claimed the attack was to get the best out of AJ Styles at the "Grandest Stage of Them All."

WWE @WWE



is making a strong statement on "I am better than EVERYONE." @EdgeRatedR is making a strong statement on #WWERaw "I am better than EVERYONE."@EdgeRatedR is making a strong statement on #WWERaw https://t.co/SeUALduLe1

What do you think of the new theme song? Will he be able to best AJ Styles at WrestleMania? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy