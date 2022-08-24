"Did everything that she possibly could" - Edge details his struggles while growing up as a child with a single mother

WWE veteran Edge opened up about his childhood and the struggles that he and his mother had to go through while speaking on the A&E biography.

Speaking in the A&E biography, the RAW Superstar spoke about the hardships that he and his mother had to face, who had to work multiple jobs for the well-being of her child.

The Rated R-Superstar also detailed his characteristics as a kid as he said:

"Growing up in Orangeville, I was a shy kid, which seems countering to what I ended up doing for a living, but I was a pretty quiet kid and pretty well-behaved. It was just me and my mom. She worked multiple jobs to make sure that I had enough food because I ate a lot. There was this back alley at the back of our apartment and these rickety old stairs. I would try and sneak down the back alley so no one would see where I lived. Because I thought if anybody is driving by look, 'What's Adam doing there? Does he live up there?' You go through those times and those periods when you're self-conscious, you're shy and some of that can be because of finances or you're the poor kid or you're the kid that gotta wear the same shoes for a while. I'm sure my mom probably sensed that which was not an easy thing for her, but she did everything that she possibly could " (02:24- 04:05)

Check out Edge's documentary here:

Indi Hartwell sent a heartwarming message to Edge and Beth Phoenix

NXT star Indi Hartwell sent out a heartwarming message to Edge and his wife, Beth Phoenix, following The Rated-R Superstar's match on RAW.

Following his massive win over Damian Priest, the former WWE United States Champion and his stablemates attacked the Hall of Famer, whose wife eventually came to his aid.

Taking to Twitter, Hartwell mentioned how beautiful Edge and Phoenix's love was.

"A love like this"

Check out Indi Hartwell's tweet below:

If you use any quotes from the article, please give credits to A&E and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA