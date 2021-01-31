Edge draws on 2010 Royal Rumble victory in emotional Instagram post

Edge has taken to Instagram to remind himself and the world of his Royal Rumble victory back in 2010, before tonight's event.

In the post that came mere hours before the match is due to begin, the Rated R Superstar harkened back to his 2010 Royal Rumble performance, where he surprisingly returned from injury in front of a stunned crowd in attendance, and went on to win the Royal Rumble match.

Here is what Edge posted on Instagram:

"January 31, 2010. 11 years ago today at Royal Rumble. I have to do this again. With much harder circumstances. Gotta use the stuff in the basement."

With this year's Royal Rumble falling exactly eleven years to the day later as Edge's iconic Rumble victory, this Rumble will surely have some emotional significance for the former WWE Champion.

However, in the eyes of many, his return in 2010 still falls short of his miraculous return to the ring at last year's Royal Rumble event, where he came back from a nine year absence to make it all the way to the closing stages of the match.

Edge will enter the Royal Rumble match at number two

As announced on #WWEBackstage, the #1 entrant in the 2021 Men's #RoyalRumble will be @RandyOrton and the #2 entrant will be @WWE Hall of Famer @EdgeRatedR! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/sfLH3OtonW — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 31, 2021

As if Edge didn't have enough to deal with entering the Royal Rumble after going through rehabilitation for a serious injury, it was revealed today that he will also be entering at the number two spot - one of the earliest and most challenging entry numbers of the whole match.

In fact, the number is only bested by the number one position, which has been taken by none other that Edge's arch nemesis Randy Orton.

The pair collided in a grueling Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania last year, before facing off in a match dubbed "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at Backlash 2020.

While the match may not have lived up to that title, it is still considered to be one of the best matches of the pandemic era thus far.

Time will tell as to whether or not Edge's previously-sustained injury will play a part in tonight's match. But, from the number two position, he will definitely need to use "the stuff in the basement" if he's any hopes of winning.