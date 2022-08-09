Edge to face former US Champion in first match in Canada in nearly 12 years

Edge is back for another run this summer, and it looks like it is shaping up to be an exciting one. RAW is set to happen in Toronto, Canada, in two weeks on August 22nd and The Rated-R Superstar will compete in his first televised match in Canada in nearly 12 years.

It directly involves his former faction, The Judgment Day. While he created the group, he was quickly booted out when Finn Balor joined the faction and Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley turned on him. Since then, he has returned as a babyface and aligned with his former tag team partner Rey Mysterio.

On the latest episode of RAW, former US Champion Damian Priest challenged Edge to a match in his hometown of Toronto. The match isn't official yet. This will mark Edge's first match on RAW since February 1, 2021, when he defeated Randy Orton. His last match in his hometown, Canada, took place in February 2011, when he defeated Dolph Ziggler in a Live Event.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out. It will be the penultimate episode of RAW before Clash at The Castle.

Are you excited to see The Rated-R Superstar wrestle on RAW again? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

A WWE Superstar always knew Rhea Ripley was going to be a mega star. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali