Edge finally provides injury update heading into WWE SummerSlam

Edge was injured during his WWE Backlash match against Randy Orton.

Edge has always had an incredible impact whenever he has been inside a WWE ring.

Edge suffered a bad injury at WWE Backlash

Ever since he has returned to wrestling, Edge has created quite the impact. With his WWE return being an enormous deal, Edge's feud with Randy Orton has captured the imagination of the WWE Universe.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Edge has now provided an update on his triceps injury and talked about when he can return to the ring.

Edge's run in WWE 2020

The 2020 WWE Royal Rumble event saw the Rated-R Superstar return to the ring, and although he was not able to win the match, he sent shockwaves through the wrestling community. The impact of his wrestling return continued at WWE WrestleMania, where Edge faced Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match. Here, Edge was able to get a win, but the feud against Randy Orton was far from over.

The two met again in a match touted as the 'greatest wrestling match ever' at WWE Backlash. While the match itself was certainly entertaining, Edge suffered an injury, tearing his triceps muscle, effectively putting him out of action for a few months. The feud is not yet complete, and he will meet Randy Orton in the ring again when he is cleared to return to WWE.

Now, Edge has provided an update to his injury.

Edge provides an update on his injury

Edge talked about how it was now only a month since his surgery, so the first two months after an injury were always unsure.

“I don’t know, it was a month yesterday. It’s so hard to tell in that initial kind of two months where it’s at and where everything is. I’ve always been happy with the fact that I rebound from injuries pretty quickly. I got back from a torn Achilles in six months which is kind of stupid.”

However, Edge also did mention that he had never had an injury when he was 40-years-old so he did not know how fast he could recover. Edge admitted tha t he would be listening to his body instead of rushing for a WWE return.

“Back to the point of how long? I don’t know I’m just going to listen to my body and truly listen to my body, make sure I have self care, which I never really paid attention to before. Whether that entails yoga, cold plunges, saunas, whatever that is, I just need to do more of it, especially being 46 now.”

A torn triceps can mean time away from the ring for anywhere between 4 to 8 months. Now it remains to be seen when Edge can return to pick up his feud with Randy Orton next in WWE.