Edge gives his thoughts on Christian joining AEW

Edge shares his opinion on Christian signing with All Elite Wrestling.
Matt Black
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified 28 min ago
News

Edge wants his best friend to be happy.

After Christian's return to the ring at the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe immediately began to fantasy book what he would do next. No one could have predicted that he would end up in AEW a month later.

Edge was a guest this week on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast to talk about all things WWE. When the subject of Christian signing with AEW came up, the interviewer asked Edge if he was disappointed about his friend not staying with WWE.

The Rated-R Superstar provided an emotional response:

"I'm not bummed. I want him to be happy and I want him to get the respect that he deserves because I'd like for him to get the on-air respect that the locker room shows him. If you ask anyone within our industry, he's a name where people go, 'Man, that dude.' Watch Steve [Austin] and Randy [Orton] talk about [Christian] and what he brings to the table. I want him to be wherever he's going to get that respect."

Edge wants Christian to get the on-air respect that the locker room shows him

Edge made it very clear that regardless of what the company is, he wants Christian to be happy and hopes that they can go out on their own terms instead of being forced into retirement.

"Whatever the initials are, he's my best friend and I want him to be happy and do what I'm hopefully able to do, which is go out on your own terms and see this thing through properly instead of 'you're done.' We've both been in that scenario."
Are you excited to see Christian wrestle his first match with AEW tonight? Do you think Edge will be watching? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

Published 01 Apr 2021, 04:52 IST
comments icon
AEW Revolution Christian Cage Edge WWE Roster All Elite Wrestling Dynamite
