"I was my worst enemy a lot of the time" - Edge on hardships he faced in first WWE run

WWE Hall of Famer Edge competed in many high-risk matches during his career, and these bouts eventually took a toll on his body. The Rated-R Superstar has revealed that he regarded himself as his own worst enemy many times for taking part in such dangerous matches.

During his first WWE run, Edge went above and beyond by putting his body on the line in physically demanding bouts that involved the use of foreign weapons and dangerous spots. Whether it was spearing Micky Foley through a flaming table in a Hardcore Match at WrestleMania or spearing Jeff Hardy off a ladder, Edge certainly earned his nickname as the Rated-R Superstar.

While speaking on the Sportsnet’s 31 Thoughts podcast, Edge opened up on the on the hardships he faced in first WWE run.

"I realized that it was repercussions now, because up until, yeah, you just assume, ‘Yeah, I can do that. I can get through that.’ I did not listen though. That was my main problem is I just continued to go, ‘Okay, right. Spear through a flaming table with thumbtacks in my back? Got it, okay. An A.A. [Attitude Adjustment] off a ladder through two tables in Toronto? Yeah sure. Oh, a Last Ride powerbomb off a ladder through two tables? Yeah got it.’ Now by this point, all those things that I said, I already have a fusion in my neck, but I still did ‘em."

"I was my worst enemy a lot of the time, then it was taken away and pulled from me and in coming back this time, I realized that I need to finally listen and in listening, hold on a second, I can tell better stories I think because I can tell those stories with my eyes and I can tell those stories with my promos and I can try and be more nuanced and layered and bring in elements that I learned in nine years of acting and, ‘Hold on a second, maybe I can be better than I was,’ without leaning on, ‘Yeah, I’ll go through two tables. Got it, no problem.’ Well it is a problem because it hurts." (H/T POST Wrestling)

I already had a double neck fusion at this point. What was I thinking? Evidently, not much. https://t.co/7qqrPU3ngU — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) December 13, 2020

Edge went on to retire from in-ring competition in 2011, but he made a surprise comeback last year in the men's Royal Rumble Match. Despite the extensive injuries he has suffered throughout his career, Edge has returned to the ring, and he's eyeing another world title run.

Edge has his sights set on the Showcase of Immortals

Edge is heading to WrestleMania

During this year's Royal Rumble match, the Rated-R Superstar outlasted 29 other Superstars to win the bout. As a result, he is set to receive a title opportunity in the main event of the Showcase of Immortals, WrestleMania.

Advertisement

Edge hasn't picked an opponent for the show yet. Many fans have speculated that it will be none other than the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. The Rated R-Superstar hopes to win back the world title he never lost when he was forced to retire almost a decade ago.

It's still possible that Edge could face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or NXT Champion Finn Balor. Fans will have to wait and see how the road to WrestleMania unfolds.