Former WWE writer explains how creative came up with Edge and Lita's 'celebration' in 2006 

Former WWE writer Christopher DeJoseph recently revealed how the infamous live sex celebration between Edge and Lita in 2006 on RAW came to fruition.

At the start of 2006, the Rated-R Superstar and Lita were one of the most despised acts in wrestling. On January 9, 2006, WWE decided to go one step further with the couple by having them 'make love' in front of a live crowd.

Speaking on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, DeJoseph recapped how he and Vince McMahon devised the celebration segment.

"Edge had just won the title from John Cena and cashed in the Money in the Bank. We were in a meeting with Vince and he said, ‘Well what would you do if you won the title and you’re Edge?’ and I said, ‘I would have sex with my girlfriend in the middle of the ring for everybody to see.’ So that’s kind of how that live sex celebration thing happened." H/T EWrestling News

The live sex celebration between the two WWE Hall of Famers is, to this day, one of the most polarizing segments in the company's history.

WWE threatened to fire Lita if she did not work the segment

Looking back on this segment, both performers in the ring that night seemed comfortable with the job they were tasked with fulfilling. However, the former WWE Women's Champion has revealed a very different side to the story regarding the sex celebration.

Speaking on her Twitch stream in 2021, Lita said that the company threatened to fire her if she did not go through with the segment on RAW.

Lita would eventually leave the company later that year. Despite her incredible contributions to women's wrestling, she was subsequently buried on her last night as a WWE Superstar.

