Current WWE couple want to recreate THAT Edge and Lita segment

WWE's newest power couple Corey Graves and Carmella have hinted that they would enjoy recreating Edge and Lita's 'live sex celebration' that took place on RAW in 2006.

Corey Graves and Carmella have been together since 2019, with the pair announcing their engagement in October 2021. The couple's risqué private life is now being unveiled in the new YouTube docuseries, 'Corey and Carmella'.

In a recent interview with Erik Beaston from Bleacher Report, Mella was asked if they would be willing for their relationship to be part of a WWE storyline. This prompted the former SmackDown Women's Champion to reference an iconic on-screen moment between a former wrestling couple:

“I mean, there are a few things I can think I would enjoy doing on TV, maybe like recreating the Edge and Lita scene." (h/t Bleacher Report)

Corey Graves and Carmella regularly post pictures on social media together, but have not been directly referenced as an on-screen couple yet.

Edge did not enjoy his 2006 storyline with Lita

Despite his rise in popularity at the time, Edge has revealed that he did not enjoy the adult-themed content he was told to do in 2006 with Lita.

During a conversation on The Kurt Angle Show, the 11-time world champion spoke about how the whole creative situation with him and Lita felt very lousy:

“I didn’t enjoy any of that, that was hard. It was a position that I put myself in and thought, 'Okay, I made my bed, I just got to deal with this.' Then I thought, 'Okay, we’re here now. How can we pull a positive? Let’s make some money.' That’s what we did. 'This is the situation, now let’s try and get something good out of this pretty lousy scenario.'” (h/t Sportzwiki)

Although the Rated R Superstar may not look back at this time in his career with great fondness, it cannot be denied that the work he did propelled him as a huge singles main event star.

