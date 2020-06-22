Edge set to give a major update on RAW regarding his future in WWE following injury at Backlash

Edge suffered a triceps injury during the tapings for his match at Backlash

Edge and Randy Orton faced each other at Backlash in the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'

Edge

Edge had to spend 9 years away from in-ring action following a neck injury that forced him to retire during the prime of his career. While Edge made numerous appearances on WWE over the course of these 9 years, he could never compete inside the ring.

However, in a pleasant surprise, Edge returned this year at Royal Rumble as a participant. The Rater R Superstar then went on to sign a deal with the company which would mean that he would have a couple of matches every year.

Edge faced Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 this year, which he managed to win. Both these men squared off against each other again at Backlash, in what was dubbed as The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever even before it took place. The match received rave reviews from fans and critics and is being hailed as one of the best matches of this year.

Edge suffered injury

Unfortunately, Edge suffered another serious injury during the match. Edge's torn triceps was reported to be grave and it may lead to him being off the shelf for a long time again, with some reports suggesting that he will not be able to return to the ring this year. As per WWE, Edge had undergone surgery after the injury and was rehabing at home.

Edge took to Twitter and has revealed that he will be making a major announcement on RAW regarding his future in WWE:

June 22, 1998 I made my @WWE televised debut. Tonight, on #RAW exactly 22 years later, I update everyone on my future. pic.twitter.com/A6FGcrwIp7 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) June 22, 2020

Dave Meltzer of WON had reported that Edge will likely be out-of-action for at least 6 to 8 months following his injury.

Edge actually had surgery to reattach the triceps muscle to the bone before the match aired. Generally that’s six-to-eight months of recovery, and will likely lead to another match.

We certainly hope that Edge recovers soon and gives us a positive update regarding his future on Monday Night RAW. Hopefully, we will see former WWE Champion Edge back inside the ring and competing before the year ends.