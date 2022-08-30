Edge makes an appearance on RAW; gets help from legend

WWE Hall of Famer Edge made an appearance on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW to confront The Judgment Day and got some help from Rey Mysterio.

This week's edition of WWE RAW kicked off with a tag team match between Finn Balor & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler. After winning the match, the heel trio began making their way back up the ramp when a car pulled up to the arena. Edge emerged from the vehicle and made it straight for the ring.

The Judgment Day also headed back to the ring, with the two sides verbally sparring after The Rated R Superstar's entrance. The Hall of Famer refused to back down from the group and then revealed that he wasn't alone.

The Mysterios then emerged to even the odds, armed with kendo sticks. The father-son team beat down Balor and Priest before Rhea Ripley once again made the difference.

Ripley got into the head of Dominik Mysterio and took away his kendo stick before the legends ran in to save him. Priest and Balor were later confirmed to be taking on Rey Mysterio and Edge at Clash at the Castle.

