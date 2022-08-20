"The end is in sight" - Edge makes a big statement on possible WWE retirement ahead of RAW

Edge opened up on his in-ring future in WWE as he prepares for a very special episode of RAW in Toronto, Canada.

The veteran star will face Damian Priest in front of his hometown fans on Monday as he spoke to Bleacher Report ahead of the highly-anticipated match. When asked about his retirement, the WWE Hall of Famer admitted that he does not have much time left as an active performer.

While the former world champion is thoroughly enjoying his current run in WWE, Edge understands his retirement is just around the corner.

The Ultimate Opportunist is thus making sure that he makes the most of the remaining days of his legendary career, as he revealed below during a recent interview:

"This run, I feel I've been able to do some of that. To me, that has been one more layer on this cake that was already tasty anyway," stated Edge. "I am enjoying and soaking in every moment with the complete realization that it's going to end soon. I know the end is in sight, and I can see it, and because of that, it makes me enjoy it more."

Edge shares his original WWE retirement plans

The wrestling world certainly did not anticipate seeing a 37-year-old Edge announce his retirement on the RAW episode of April 11, 2011.

The former World Heavyweight champion was forced to hang up his wrestling boots due to a serious neck injury and stayed retired for nine years until his seemingly miraculous return in 2020.

Edge stated that he originally wanted to end his career at 40 and had planned to devote the final three years of his career to helping younger talent.

The WWE RAW Superstar, who will turn 49 this coming October, is incredibly happy to have reverted to his initial plans, as he added below:

"My original age was 40, and I screwed that up," he joked. "I had to retire at 37, so I feel like I didn't get those last three years of stuff I wanted to do. I was just reaching a position where I was helping teach, and I was really looking forward to that because I had so many people over the years help me along the way, and I felt, 'Great, now it's my turn. Now I can do that."

