"This is the last run" - WWE veteran on retirement plans ahead of marquee match at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania 39 could be the biggest event for Edge as he steps inside the demonic structure for the first time in over a year against The Demon. The Rated-R Superstar recently spoke about his future in WWE and retirement from professional wrestling ahead of his 'Mania match.

In 2020, Edge made a miraculous return to professional wrestling when he entered the Men's Royal Rumble match and went on to be in the final four. This started his last run with the company that came out after a nine-year hiatus.

Tonight at WrestleMania 39, Edge will face 'The Demon' Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell. Speaking on Fight Nation, the 49-year-old star made a massive statement regarding his future with the company and plans for retirement.

"I don't want to go past myself by date and I'm very cognizant and aware that that's coming. I'm going to be 50 in October, there's only so so far you can go at the level that I want to be able to do it at. I still want to be able to be involved in a Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania if I'm around with a guy like Finn Balor. So in a perfect world, I would love to retire in Toronto," said Edge. [From 0:37 to 1:08]

The Rated-R Superstar also revealed that this would be his final run with WWE:

"But this is the last run. There's no doubt about that. The minute that I came out of the Royal Rumble in 2020, it started my last run. I mean there's no other way around it. The last run is going to be three years, well it's already past it and we're moving into four now. Will it make it to five? I'm not entirely sure." [From 1:15 to 1:33]

It will be interesting to see if Edge gets to retire in his home country in the near future.

Edge is 2-0 in a one-on-one contest at WrestleMania during his final WWE run

In 2020, Edge returned to WWE and started working on the red brand. After Randy Orton swerved the Rated-R Superstar for a possible reunion, The Viper attacked him, and Orton became his first feud since coming out of retirement.

Unfortunately, the two did not get to perform in front of fans due to the ongoing pandemic. Instead, the two had a Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36 at the performance center, where Edge won.

Last year, the Rated-R Superstar turned heel after a long time and feuded with AJ Styles on the red brand. The two met at WrestleMania 38, where the Ultimate Opportunist won over The Phenomenal One.

In 2021, Edge suffered a loss at WrestleMania when Roman Reigns defeated him and Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship. It will be interesting to see if the Rated R Superstar wins the upcoming match.

