Edge makes multiple demands from faction including WWE NXT TakeOver match against Finn Balor

Over the last couple of months, Robert Stone has been trying to make a difference in WWE NXT and stand out with his faction, the Robert Stone Brand. While Chelsea Green had somewhat of a successful run with him, she broke away from Robert Stone, and ever since then, Stone has been floundering in WWE, trying to find a strong place for themselves in WWE NXT. To do this, he has made several approaches to top WWE Superstars in case they accept his offer to join his faction, including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Edge, among others.

Now, Edge has actually replied to Robert Stone's approach on Twitter and replied with the demands that he has from Stone that he would need to work with him in his faction.

Edge demands WWE match against Finn Balor from Robert Stone

Edge is currently out of action thanks to an injury that he sustained during his WWE Backlash match against Randy Orton. The match had been touted as the 'Greatest wrestling math ever' and while it did deliver on multiple fronts, during a re-shoot of the match, Edge suffered a torn triceps while taking a bump from Randy Orton's RKO. Unfortunately, due to the injury, Edge has been out of action since that time.

Now, Robert Stone reached out to Edge in a humorous attempt to get him to join the Robert Stone Brand.

What Stone was not expecting to that was a reply from the man as he accepted the offer, but made some demands, including a match against Finn Balor at WWE NXT TakeOver.

"Ok @RobertStoneWWE my man! Let’s collab. Get me a match vs @FinnBalor at Takeover, I only want fuschia m&m’s(they don’t make those, so figure it out), ideas on someone to help me cosplay the pic below, crushed velvet furniture on my bus, oh yeah a bus(everyone has em now) etc etc."

It's safe to say that the last thing that Robert Stone was expecting was an actual reply to his offers and now, he has realized that he might have bitten off more than he can chew with this offer. That became even more clear by his extreme confusion about Edge's tweet.