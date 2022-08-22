"I’ve been trying to be an a**h*le for two months" - Edge opens up about his current character in WWE

It's obvious that Edge is a lot more comfortable playing the babyface role at this stage of his career.

The former WWE Champion turned heel during the road to WrestleMania for his matchup against AJ Styles. At the event, he aligned himself with Damian Priest to form The Judgment Day faction, a group he found himself kicked out of just a few months later.

The Rated-R Superstar recently sat down with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about turning heel earlier this year to lead The Judgment Day faction, the WWE Hall of Famer said he does whatever he is asked to do to the best of his ability.

"As I've said, since I've been back, I look at myself as a designated hitter, so you put me in where you need me," Edge said. "You need me to turn heel? Alright, we'll give it a shot. I don't know if it's going to work, but we'll give it a shot. Then, 'OK, we've got some injuries, I need you to turn back face.' 'Alright, cool. We'll give it a shot because I've been trying to be an a**h**e for two months, so we'll see.'"

Edge believes at the end of the day; the WWE Universe wants to cheer him

Despite spending several months as the leader of The Judgment Day, it's clear that The Rated-R Superstar belongs as a babyface for the duration of his WWE career.

After losing almost a decade of his career due to a neck injury, the WWE Hall of Famer believes that the fans want to cheer him on because they know his career isn't going to last forever.

"I do think coming back and being where I'm slotted again is where I need to be for everybody's sake," Edge said. "That's kind of what my fans want. They know my story. I'm not even supposed to be doing this. Let's let everybody react the way they want to react and let's have some fun with this thing while it's happening because it's not going to last long."

What do you make of Edge's comments? Are you happy that The Rated R Superstar is back to being a babyface on WWE RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. How do you prefer Edge? Babyface Heel 4 votes so far

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi