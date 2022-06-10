Details on WWE Legend's call to Damian Priest for major storyline idea

Damian Priest recently revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Edge personally called him to be a part of his fearsome stable known as Judgment Day.

At WrestleMania 38 in Dallas this year, Priest assisted Edge during his match against AJ Styles, setting up an alliance. Following that night, the duo looked to bring salvation to their fellow superstars who felt misused and mistreated by the system in WWE.

During a recent interview with Bleav in Pro Wrestling, The Archer of Infamy said Edge himself asked him to join his new group:

"My phone says his name and I’m, like, ‘Oh, man.' He’s just, like, ‘Hey, so I got this idea,’ and, like, ‘What do you think?’ And I’m, like, ‘What? Why are you asking me? Tell me what to do!"

Priest continued:

"It’s the coolest thing [to see] it was Edge calling me to ask me if I’m interested. He didn’t even have to ask, but he did ’cause he’s cool. The fact that he thought of me is wild to me. He’s, like, ‘Naturally, I thought of you.’ And I’m, like, naturally? I don’t even know why I’m so lucky, but cool, it’s Edge. So, it was a great feeling and moment to receive that call." (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Via his association with the former WWE Champion, Priest's star power has risen astronomically this year as he's now a featured act every week on RAW.

Damian Priest betrayed Edge this past Monday

After coming away from Hell In A Cell last Sunday with a win, Judgment Day, which consisted of Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley, looked stronger than ever.

However, chaos ensued after The Rated R Superstar introduced Finn Balor as the group's newest member. The three stars Edge brought into the group stabbed him in the back, kicking him out of his stable.

Through his actions as the leader of Judgment Day, Edge created plenty of enemies. Therefore he may find it difficult to find aid when it comes to getting his own back against his former teammates.

