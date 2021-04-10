"We are really on the same page" - Edge on potentially working with Christian again

At WrestleMania 37, Edge will be facing Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan in the main event of Night Two for the WWE Universal Championship. On the road to WrestleMania, Edge cemented his spot on the card by winning the Royal Rumble back in January.

At the Royal Rumble, one of the most talked-about moments of the night was the return of Christian, who teamed up with Edge for a brief spell in a heartwarming reunion. Since then, Christian has signed with AEW.

In a recent WrestleMania 37 press call, Edge was asked about the potential of him and Christian working together again, to which he responded:

"I would love to be able to, whether it's as a team, or whether it's a one on one match. It would be amazing. Especially with where we're both at in terms of the way we approach the storytelling of a match now. I feel like we are really on the same page. Since I've watched his stuff, since he's been back, I'm like 'oh, my gosh, the stuff we would do now'. It would be so different, too."

Edge continued:

"I don't know if it ever happens. I don't know. I think possibly that ship has sailed, but we had that moment at the Royal Rumble, and you have to look at the things that you have, not the what-ifs, right? We got the moment. And we both got this thing back that we were told we would never have again. And now we both have an opportunity to try and tie this in a bow that we never got a chance to before."

Edge sent well wishes to Christian

Finishing off his thoughts in regards to reuniting in the ring with Christian, Edge sent a heartfelt message to him.

"At the end of the day I just want him to be happy, to be respected where he's applying his trade, as respected as he is in the locker room."

Both men appear to be thriving in their current companies. Edge is about to headline WrestleMania, and Christian recently had a strong showing in his debut AEW match.

Would you like to see Edge and Christian reunite once more? Add your comments below.