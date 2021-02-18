"He's operating on an entirely different level" - Edge praises WWE NXT Star

Edge returned last year in the Men's Royal Rumble Match after a nine-year long hiatus from WWE due to a neck injury. This monumental night kicked off his second run for the promotion. Even though Edge had been away from the ring for a long time, he remained a keen observer of the industry.

On multiple occasions, Edge has expressed his desire to face various different WWE Superstars on his second run. The WWE Hall of Famer has even commended a lot of the wrestlers that he hasn't wrestled against. As an 11-time world champion, Edge is eager to compete against new opponents, and he recently revealed that he has his eyes on one of NXT's top stars.

In a recent interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Edge spoke about NXT Champion Finn Balor and showered him with praise. The Rated R Superstar had the following to say about The Prince.

"You need to start with Finn Balor. He's operating on an entirely different level in the ring right now than I've ever seen him perform. I love what he's doing. With Finn, the story would be two guys who have wrestled all over the world, but never been in the same place at the same time. That's very appealing to me."

Finn Balor has made his name by wrestling for major promotions that span across three different continents. Though his run on the main roster was disappointing, he has been thriving on the black-and-gold brand.

Edge and Balor met each other on WWE programming two weeks ago on an episode of NXT. It served as a reminder that the Royal Rumble winner can also challenge for the NXT Championship.

Edge will select his opponent for WrestleMania after WWE Elimination Chamber

Edge will be in the Main Event of WrestleMania this year

Edge won the 2021 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match after he outlasted 29 other Superstars to earn a shot at the world championship of his choosing. Since then, Edge has been scouting his potential targets by making stops at all three brands, RAW, NXT and SmackDown.

Advertisement

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place this Sunday, and there is a strong chance that the WWE Championship could change hands inside the demonic structure. As a result, Edge decided to delay his decision until after the pay-per-view.

Edge has also stirred the pot on SmackDown by confronting the WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WWE has already started teasing a possible match between The Rated R Superstar and The Head of the Table. Reigns has demanded to be acknowledged as the main event of WrestleMania, but Edge is making him wait to hear his decision.

Right now Edge has to select from three options: McIntyre, Balor and Reigns, and each one of them is equally exciting.