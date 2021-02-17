"I know how talented that guy is" - Edge praises WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Edge has been involved with WWE for over twenty-five years and he has gained a lot of experience and knowledge during that time. Edge has even shared the ring with other legends like Hulk Hogan and Undertaker, not to take away from Edge's own great legacy.

Edge knows the industry well enough to recognize truly talented wrestlers, and he has praised and commended Roman Reigns on a recent episode of The Steve Dangle Podcast. When asked about who he would have wanted to work with during his time on the shelf, the first name that Edge talked about was Roman Reigns.

"For years I've been saying, especially when Jay (Christian) and I had our podcast, he (Roman Reigns) was getting all kinds of flak and I never understood it because I know how talented that guy is and I could see the guy that was in there that just kinda wasn't allowed to come out character wise. So he was a guy that I always saw and I was like 'Man, what I could do with that guy'."

For a long time in WWE, Roman Reigns had been the focal point of a lot of criticism. All the doubters felt that Roman was being over-pushed by WWE management, which kept down other talents.

Moreover, many fans believed that his character was growing stale, often jeering at him during his promos, matches, and even entrances.

Roman Reigns has developed a whole new persona since returning to WWE at SummerSlam last year, turning heel in the process. He broke the glass ceiling that his character couldn't escape. Now, critics believe that he is doing the best work of his career as The Head of the Table.

He is currently the face of WWE on Friday Night SmackDown as the Universal Champion.

Edge vs. Roman Reigns could take place at WWE WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns and Edge during the 2020 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

Edge won the WWE Royal Rumble a few weeks ago and is yet to declare which Championship he will challenge for at WrestleMania this year. He has scouted out his opponents and will be announcing his decision after the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view this Sunday.

However, something has already begun brewing between the Head of the Table and the Rated-R Superstar over on SmackDown.

This has given many fans reason to believe that we are heading towards Edge vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. A match of such great caliber does seem worthy of a grand stage like WrestleMania.