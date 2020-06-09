Edge on how he is preparing for his match at WWE Backlash; tells fans to expect a different Edge

Edge tells the fans to expect a different version of himself.

Edge will wrestle Randy Orton at WWE Backlash on Sunday!

Edge goes one on one with Randy Orton

In a week, WWE Backlash is set to show us "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". The match involves The Rated R Superstar, Edge, and The Viper, Randy Orton. Ever since Edge returned at this year's Royal Rumble, he has had his hands full with Randy Orton. The two faced off at this year's WrestleMania in a Last Man Standing Match. The match saw the two WWE Superstars push each other to their limits with Edge walking out as the victor. There should be no reason to expect anything less at WWE Backlash this weekend.

How is Edge preparing for "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at WWE Backlash

In an interview with ESPN, Edge discussed his upcoming match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash. WWE has been building the match between Edge and Orton as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". The Rated R Superstar was met with many questions regarding his match at WWE Backlash. One of the questions was whether he was doing anything special for a match of this statute. Edge had the following reply,

"I just need to go out there and do my thing and try and do it the way I want to do it, which is with a lot more storytelling and a lot less [having a] crutch on [things like] ladders and tables and things of that nature. Go out and tell a story that will involve selling. It might be a different Edge than people are used to seeing, there might be a bit of a learning curve for everyone watching to go, OK, this is what he's doing this time around. It's not going to be a choreographed dance with a lot of flips. I never really worked that way, but it's especially not going to be that way now."

"I want my matches to look like wrestling matches where the two guys are trying to beat each other, instead of working together to do some kind of crazy choreographed thing. I've been in matches like that, too, so don't get me wrong, but where I'm at now that's what I want to try and accomplish."

Here’s an alternate view of “that spear” with @JEFFHARDYBRAND which happened 19 years ago today at WrestleMania 17. It came define the first chapter of my career. At WrestleMania 36 I define the second chapter vs @RandyOrton #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/hOLbzKWagq — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 2, 2020

History shared between Edge and Randy Orton in WWE

Back in 2006, Randy Orton and Edge formed an alliance and named themselves as Rated-RKO. Together, they won the World Tag Team Championships and feuded with D-Generation X for a significant part of their partnership.

Their match at WWE Backlash wouldn't be one you'd want to miss.