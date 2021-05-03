Edge and Randy Orton wanted WWE to bring back a released veteran for their match

Legendary former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently revealed that Edge and Randy Orton wanted WWE to bring him back to referee one of their matches last year.

WWE released Mike Chioda in April 2020 along with a number of other superstars and staff. This ended Chioda's 31-year career in WWE.

Speaking to Jon Poz on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Mike Chioda revealed that he had been contacted by WWE last year shortly after his release and was asked if he wanted to referee one of the matches between Randy Orton and Edge (Chioda didn't specify which one).

Chioda said that Edge and Orton had requested that he be the referee for their match. Unfortunately, Chioda was moving to Texas at the time and was unable to do the match:

"They did call me for a match, a month or two later after the released me, for Edge and Randy Orton. But I was on my way to Texas so there was no way I could make it. They thought I was still in Tampa.

Chioda continued, "They [Edge and Orton] wanted me to be the referee of that match. Yeah, I didn't get it either. The company's releasing me but the boys still want me to referee their matches...which is awesome, don't get me wrong, but I thought I might be able to go out strong and retire soon."

Mike Chioda on working in AEW after his WWE release

Jon Poz also asked Mike Chioda about working in AEW. Chioda was first asked about who brought him into the promotion after his release from WWE:

Advertisement

"Chris Jericho and Cody. They got in touch with me and I appreciated that so hopefully it's a part-time or full-time gig coming up," Chioda revealed.

Chioda was also asked about the backstage atmosphere in AEW. The legendary referee had nothing but praise:

"Very professional. Great crew. A lot of young talent coming through and they have a lot of old school guys down there like Arn Anderson, I know they picked up Sting, and a lot of guys like Tully Blanchard, Dean Malenko... they young talent can learn a lot from those agents and managers," Chioda said.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T and backlink to Sportskeeda Wrestling and give credit to The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling