Edge reacts to fan criticizing him for picking Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 37 match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge recently hit back at a fan who wasn't happy with The Rated-R Superstar picking Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 37 match.

The 2021 Royal Rumble winner attacked Roman Reigns following the latter's victory over Daniel Bryan at Elimination Chamber 2021 and quickly made it clear that he will be facing The Tribal Chief on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Soon after, Edge posted a picture hyping up his Universal title match at WrestleMania 37.

A fan chimed in and stated that the only thing he hates about Edge's decision is that he will move to SmackDown following WrestleMania 37. He added that there are no good feuds for Edge over on SmackDown, and the blue brand is full of rookies.

Edge didn't agree with the fan one bit and mentioned a bunch of SmackDown names who are in-ring veterans. Edge mentioned the likes of Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Big E, and Cesaro. Check out the post as well as Edge's response to the fan, below:

Edge's response

Edge took his merry time choosing his WrestleMania 37 opponent

Edge was the No.1 entrant in the 2021 Royal Rumble match and was the last man standing when all was said and done on that night. The Rated-R Superstar finally eliminated his arch-rival Randy Orton to win the big one and bagged a shot at a World Championship of his choosing at WrestleMania 37. That same week, Edge made appearances on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, and had confrontations with the top Champions of those brands.

Roman Reigns was not happy about the fact that Edge wasn't making a call, and demanded respect from the veteran. He finally made his choice known at Elimination Chamber, and most of the fans seem happy with his decision. Roman Reigns is the biggest heel in WWE at the moment, and his outing with a babyface like Edge makes the most sense.

Edge: "You need ME to be the main event at @WrestleMania." pic.twitter.com/vy6iQjeaQq — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 20, 2021

It remains to be seen whether Edge will manage to defeat Reigns at WrestleMania 37. The last time he won the Royal Rumble match, he failed to defeat Chris Jericho for the World title at WrestleMania 26.